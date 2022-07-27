The following are unofficial results from the Quarter Finals (first performance) at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 25. Payoff subject to change.

Bareback Riding: 1, Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D., 86 points on Rocky Mountain Rodeo’s Cracked Pepper, $2,447. 2, Dean Thompson, Altamont, Utah, 85, $1,529. 3, (tie) Anthony Thomas, Houston, Texas, and Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn., 84, $1,070 each.

Breakaway Roping: 1, Emma Charleston, Reeds, Mo., 3.1 seconds, $2,951. 2, Taylor Hanchey, Carmine, Texas, 3.9, $2,213. 3, Lynn Smith, Elfrida, Ariz., 4.0, $1,475. 4, Paige Stout, Decatur, Texas, 4.3, $737.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas, 10.7 seconds, $2,000. 2, Quade Hiatt, Canyon, Texas, 11.2, $1,500. 3, Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas, 11.8, $1,000. 4, Haven Meged, Miles City, Mont., 12.1, $500.

Rookie Saddle Bronc Riding: (Round 1): 1, Denton Ward, Goowell, Okla., 77 points. 2, (tie) Jacob Benham, Dodge City, Kan., and Garret Long, Valentine, Neb., 73. 4 Carson Bingham, Rigby, Idaho, 72. (Round 2): Ira Dickinson, Rock Springs, Wyo., 81. 2, Bingham, 77. 3, Lavern Borntreger, Elsmere, Neb., 76. 4, Cauy Masters, Leon, Iowa., 75. (Total on two) 1, Bingham, 149. 2, (tie) Benham, and Dickinson, 146. 4, Masters, 145.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Riggin Smith, Winterset, Iowa., 85.5 points on Rocky Mountain Rodeo’s Klingon, $2,354. 2, Damian Brennan, Injune, Queensland, Australia, 82.5, $1,765. 3, Weston Patterson, Waverly, Kan., 81.0, $1,177. 4, Kody Rinehart, Rienzi, Miss., 80.0, $588.

Team Roping: 1, Clayton Aken, Yoder, Wyo., and Jayden Johnson, Casper Wyo., 9.4 seconds, $2,000 each. 2, Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore., and Justin Davis, Cottonwood, Calif., 9.6, $1,500 each. 3, Riley and Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 10.0, $1,000. 4, Marcus Theriot, Lumberton, Miss., and Cole Curry, Liberty, Miss., $500 each.

Steer Wrestling: 1, (tie) Jesse Brown, Baker City, Ore., and Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont., 8.0 seconds, $1,750. 3, Rooster Yazzie, Coyote Canyon, N.M., 8.3, $1,000. 4, Rowdy Chance, Norwood, Colo., 8.9, $500.

Barrel Racing: 1, Andrea Busby, Brock, Texas, 17.20 seconds, $2,353. 2, Jamie Chaffin, Burwell, Neb., 17.57, $1,865. 3, Cheyenne Wimberley, Stephenville, Texas, 17.59, $1,176. 4, Sarah Rose Waguespack, Gonzlaes, La., 17.70, $588.

Bull Riding: 1, (tie) Trey Kimzey, Strong City, Okla., on Rocky Mountain Rodeo’s Wolf of Wallstreet, and Canyon Bass, Wimberley, Texas, on Smith Pro Rodeos #625, 88.5 points, $2,097. 3, Clayton Savage, Banner, Wyo., 86, $1,198. 4, Cody Teel, 83.5, $599.

Wild Horse Racing: 1, Small Miracles, $678. 2, Alf’s Pub, $508.