If Zeke Thurston wins the saddle bronc riding at the 126th Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo, it will be exactly 40 years since his father Skeeter won the rookie bronc riding at Frontier Park. Zeke, who lives in Big Valley, Alberta, has qualified for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo seven times, has earned two world titles and is still looking for a big win here. He came one step closer on Friday when he won Semifinals 1 with an 89.5-point ride on Summit Pro Rodeo’s horse Miss Wichita.