Are you familiar with the Wyoming State Geological Survey's (WSGS) interactive maps? The Survey recently migrated its online content from ArcOnline to the new WSGS ArcEnterprise Portal. Same maps, same content, different rest server with new links! Please visit the agency's website for an up-to-date list of online maps and working links.
Update Made to Wyoming State Geological Survey's Online Maps
