With just one day remaining for early voting, 28 percent of Laramie County’s registered voters have already cast their ballots. As of Friday, Nov. 4, 9226 voters had cast their ballots in the atrium of the Laramie County Government Complex, while nearly 4000 voters (82 percent) have returned their absentee ballots.

According to Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee, more than 1000 General Election voters have used the official ballot drop box located outside the County Complex to ensure their ballots are timely and securely delivered. The drop box is monitored under video surveillance and is available to voters 24/7.

Clerk Lee reminds voters that the early voting facility in the atrium will close at 4:30 p.m., Mon., Nov. 7. Voters will go to any one of seven vote centers on Election Day, Nov. 8, to cast their ballots between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Acceptable identification is required to register and vote.

Voters can enter their address on the Clerk’s website to find the nearest vote centers on Election Day: https://tinyurl.com/5bt4hnfs

For more information on elections, visit https://elections.laramiecountyclerk.com/ or call 633-4242.

Absentee voters are reminded to sign the oath on the ballot envelope before delivering their ballot to the Clerk not later than 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8. According to Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee, fewer than 900 absentee ballots are outstanding. In order to be counted, ballots must be returned by the 7 p.m. deadline.