Crews from the City of Cheyenne Urban Forestry Division will be working along the south shore of Lake Absarraca on Monday, February 14th.
At the request of local anglers, and with the support of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, City Forestry will be improving fishing access for the public. Trees and brush that are impeding access will be pruned or removed. Once the ice has receded, dead trees along the bank will also be felled into the lake to improve fish habitat.
Crews may have to close off parking spaces near the south fishing dock to give themselves adequate space to work. If you have questions about the project, contact Urban Forestry at 637-6428.