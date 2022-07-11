Crews from the City of Cheyenne’s Urban Forestry Division will be spraying spruce trees the week of July 11th, to prevent Ips beetle infestation at several City parks and City-owned properties.
Spruce trees will be treated on calm days to minimize drift. Crews will spray the entire trunk and larger branches with an insecticide.
Residents are being asked to stay away from spraying crews and to avoid parking vehicles adjacent to trees being sprayed. Crews may have to close off parking spaces and sidewalks to give themselves adequate space to work.
If you have questions about the spraying operation or want to learn more about spruce Ips beetles, contact Urban Forestry at (307) 637-6428.