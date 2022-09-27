The Urban Renewal Authority Board will have a meeting Thursday, October 6 at 10:00 a.m. The meeting is open to the public, and the agenda will be available the week of the meeting.

For more information on urban renewal or to locate the meeting’s agenda, please visit www.cheyennecity.org/ura.

The meeting will be held in person with an option for attendance via Zoom. The in-person meeting will be held at 2101 O’Neil Avenue in Council Chambers. Please use the following information to join virtually:

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88584661400?pwd=Mmw3VGkvd3ViTDh0a0w2cnh6RGQrdz09

Meeting ID: 885 8466 1400

Passcode: 537377

One tap mobile

+13462487799,,88584661400#,,,,*537377# US (Houston)

+16699006833,,88584661400#,,,,*537377# US (San Jose)

Dial by your location

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kehIbgee6o