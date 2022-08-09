Unaccompanied Students Initiative (USI) is excited to be bringing back their family fun night fundraiser from last year - the Building a Foundation Fundraiser presented by Lennox Auto Body.

USI is so very thankful to Heather Lennox and Lennox Auto Body for their generous support of the event and their dedication to our mission.

The event will take place at the Garden at Frontier Park from 5:30 pm – 9 pm on Friday, August 19th, 2022.

This is a completely free event with games, prizes, food, live music, and a silent auction.

The proceeds benefit Unaccompanied Students Initiative in their mission to provide homeless teens with shelter, food, transportation, and support in their efforts end teen homelessness in our neighborhoods.

Los Conejos and Sprosty’s Frostys will be the food trucks present.

The Wyoming Gaming Library will be providing entertainment options for people of all ages with a free to enter Smash Brothers tournament, VR headset, board games, and outdoor skills games with prize support.

USI wants to ensure that all families have a chance to come out and support this wonderful cause, all while having some free family fun before school starts again.

Visit the USI Facebook page for more information on the upcoming event or call 307- 220-2391 for more details.

See you there!