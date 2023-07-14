The University of Wyoming College of Agriculture, Life Sciences and Natural Resources has added a fourth associate dean to its administrative team and selected a new associate dean of academic and student programs.
Kelly Crane, former director of UW Extension, has taken on the role of senior associate dean, effective July 1. The new position was created to accommodate the addition of the botany department, zoology and physiology department, and life sciences program to the College of Ag.
“As a result of the 2022 reorganization of UW colleges, the college has undergone significant changes and substantial growth,” says Barbara Rasco, dean of the college. “These changes necessitated a reassessment of college leadership.”
Eric Webster, associate dean and director of the Wyoming Agricultural Experiment Station, will serve as interim director of UW Extension until a permanent director is selected. Crane will continue to serve as director of the Ranch Management and Agricultural Leadership program.
On Aug. 15, Warrie Means will retire from his current position as the associate dean of academic and student programs. Christine Wade, associate professor of family and consumer sciences, will succeed him in this role.
Wade has served as head of the department of family and consumer sciences since 2018, managing five undergraduate and five graduate programs. She earned her Ph.D. in developmental psychology from the University of Wyoming and received undergraduate degrees in psychology and mathematics from Willamette University.
“Dr. Wade is highly committed to student success,” Rasco comments. “We are excited to have her take on this new leadership role.