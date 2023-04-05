The University of Wyoming Ranch Management and Agricultural Leadership program will host a leadership symposium in Laramie Thursday, April 20.

The event will take place at Wildcatter Club & Suites at the UW War Memorial Stadium and is also available via Zoom. Topics include advocacy in agriculture, leadership on family operations, community leadership and leadership in industry organizations.

The symposium is open to the public as well as UW students. The cost is $25 per person, with lunch included. To sign up, visit www.uwyo.edu/uwag/rmal.

Registration begins at 8:00 a.m. and Governor Mark Gordon will deliver opening remarks at 8:30. The event will kick off with an interactive panel discussion led by Wyoming producers and ag advocates Diana Berger, Amanda Foss Hulet, Melinda Sims and Cat Urbigkit.

Following the panel discussion, Wesley Tucker, agricultural business specialist at Missouri University Extension and a fourth-generation farmer, will present on navigating family dynamics on farms and ranches.

Afternoon speakers include Jim Neiman, president of Neiman Industries, and Don Schiefelbein, past president of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and president of Schiefelbein Farms.

“We’re purposefully trying to tap into leadership at different levels throughout the day and show what you can do as a person to make a difference,” says Amanda Marney, event organizer and senior associate director of UW Extension. “Offering these different perspectives, people can see where they might plug in, whether it’s in the family business, their community, or at the front of an industry organization.

After closing remarks from Dean Barbara Rasco and UW Extension Director Kelly Crane, participants are invited to attend an informal networking reception at the Rib & Chop House.