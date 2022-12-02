The University of Wyoming College of Agriculture, Life Sciences and Natural Resources welcomes Randall Violett as associate director of its Ranch Management and Agricultural Leadership program.

An experienced ag educator and researcher, Violett has taught at Northwest College in Powell, Southern Utah University and Utah State University as well in secondary and adult education programs in Montana. As a research scientist at the Powell Research and Extension Center, he earned a doctorate in agronomy from UW.

“Randall’s professional experience and demonstrated success in natural resources program development, college teaching, and extension education will certainly accelerate the implementation and enhance the capacity of the RMAL program,” says Kelly Crane, associate dean and RMAL interim director.

Violett joined the Ranch Management and Agricultural Leadership team on Nov. 28.

The multidisciplinary program, launched in 2022, seeks to integrate classroom learning with practical experience, connecting students with producers and industry professionals.

In addition to facilitating a second annual seminar series in spring 2023, the RMAL team is currently developing an undergraduate degree program designed to equip aspiring ag professionals with the technical, communication and leadership skills they need to succeed.

As associate director, Violett will focus on curriculum development, instructing courses and designing experiential learning opportunities.

At Southern Utah University, where he taught for eight years, Violett helped implement a new range science curriculum that trained students to become rangeland management specialists.

“A ranch manager is not just a good animal scientist. That person has to be well rounded and have a lot of knowledge in a lot of different areas,” he says. “To make this a unique, standout program, we need to think outside the box.”

He looks forward to developing team teaching approaches for courses in the RMAL program and facilitating interaction between students and practitioners.

“My teaching style is a lot of hands-on, practical application,” Violett shares. “I also like to put students in scenarios that would be realistic, so I use a lot of stakeholders and advisory people that are in the business to help guide my curriculum.”