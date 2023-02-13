The University of Wyoming Extension and Central Wyoming College will host the state’s first Harvest Wyoming small farm symposium in Riverton March 10-11.

Farmers and ag professionals from across the state will lead workshops on topics including small livestock, mushrooms, cut flowers, insect management, marketing and finances. On Friday afternoon, two local producers will offer farm tours.

All are welcome, but the event is designed for folks who want to run profitable agricultural enterprises on small acreages, says UW Extension educator Caitlin Youngquist.

Workshops will take place at the CWC Health and Science building, located at 2660 Peck Ave in Riverton. Sessions begin at 8:00 a.m. on Friday and 7:30 a.m. on Saturday. There will also be a tradeshow and door prizes.

“We are excited to host, with UW Extension, the first annual Harvest Wyoming Symposium to provide small-scale local producers with knowledge and skills to start or expand their businesses,” comments Joanne Slingerland, director of CWC’s Alpine Science Institute.

Registration is available through Friday, March 3. To register and view a complete list of events, visit harvestwyoming.eventbrite.com. Prices vary depending on which events participants choose to attend.

Lunches will be provided by the CWC catering team on both days. At 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Brown Sugar Roastery and Café will host a Farm to Table dinner featuring local ingredients.

Event sponsors include the Wyoming Department of Agriculture, Western Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program, USDA-NIFA Beginning Farmer and Rancher Development Program, Farm Credit Services of America, and Range Solar.