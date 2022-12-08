Several University of Wyoming Extension educators recently received 2022 state and national honors from professional associations in their disciplines. These outstanding staff members were recognized at a UW Extension professional development conference in Casper last month.

4-H Educators receive national recognition for outstanding service

Two UW Extension educators received 2022 awards from the National Association of Extension 4-H Youth Development Professionals (NAE4-HYDP). Emily Swinyer of Sheridan County earned the Achievement Service Award and Joddee Jacobsen of Natrona County received the Distinguished Service award.

“They were selected because of their commitment to 4-H and their counties, their quality of programming, and their longevity with the association,” says Sara Fleenor, WAE4-HA president and UW Extension educator in Crook County.

In her four years with UW Extension, Swinyer has reinvigorated the 4-H program in Sheridan County, colleagues report. She has developed an impactful volunteer program that fosters teamwork and collaboration as well as building partnerships with local businesses. Through the creation of virtual SPIN (Special Interest) clubs, Swinyer has reached communities across the state.

Joddee Jacobsen, a former 4-H educator who recently joined UW Extension’s Community Vitality and Health team, is known for her enthusiasm, leadership skills and ongoing service to the Natrona County community.

“Joddee has been a tremendous 4-H Youth Development Educator, ensuring youth have opportunities in both traditional and non-traditional programming,” comments UW Extension Senior Associate Director Amanda Marney.

Perry named 2022 WACAA Outstanding Extension Educator

Abby Perry, a UW Extension agriculture and natural resources educator based in Rawlins and serving southeast Wyoming, received the 2022 Outstanding Extension Educator Award presented by the Wyoming Association of County Agricultural Agents (WACAA).

“Abby is really good at engaging with her community, from plant identification to the water crisis in Rawlins,” says WACAA President Barton Stam.

In addition to her leadership in addressing critical water-related issues, Abby consistently develops innovative educational programming for youth, supports her community in maintaining landscapes impacted by deer herbivory and is involved in a city-wide improvement plan in Rawlins.

She also brings extension programming to smaller communities scattered across Carbon County and partners with local organizations like Carbon County Higher Education, Baggs Community Learning Center and the Hanna Garden Club.

“Clientele enjoy learning from Abby and seek her out for information,” comments fellow educator Brian Sebade. “She is extremely invested in the communities within Carbon County and takes pride in her work.”

In addition to her duties as an extension educator, Perry is a member of Wyoming’s Small Acreage Issue team and a coordinator for the quarterly magazine Barnyards & Backyards. The publication is critical to UW Extension’s outreach in the state of Wyoming, Sebade notes.