The University of Wyoming Extension will offer private pesticide applicator education programs across the state from late January through March.

These four-hour educational sessions provide an overview of certification requirements for private applicators, pertinent laws and regulations, pesticide safety and handling, groundwater contamination, pesticide disposal, and more.

Upon completion of an educational session, applications for private applicator licenses will be submitted to the Wyoming Department of Agriculture for approval and issuance of licenses. Private pesticide applicator licenses are required for anyone who applies or supervises the application of Restricted Use Pesticides (RUPs).

Dates, locations and contacts for 2023 education programs are listed below. Details are also available at https://bit.ly/wy-psep-private.

Contact UW Extension Pesticide Safety Education Program Coordinator Jeff Edwards at jedward4@uwyo.edu or (307) 837-2956 with questions.

Albany County

March 1, 1-5 p.m.

Albany County Fairgrounds, Activity Building

3520 South 3rd St., Laramie

Contact: Brian Sebade, (307) 721-2571

Big Horn County

Jan. 31, 8 a.m.- noon

Big Horn County Weed and Pest Building

4782, U.S. Hwy 310, Greybull

Contact: Jeremiah Vardiman, (307) 754-8836

Feb. 27, 1-5 p.m.

Big Horn County Weed and Pest Building

4782, U.S. Hwy 310, Greybull

Contact: Jeremiah Vardiman, (307) 754-8836

Campbell County

March 9, 12-4 p.m.

George Amos Memorial Building - Cottonwood Room

412 S. Gillette Ave., Gillette

Contact: Jaycie Arndt, (307) 673-2856

Converse County

Feb. 14, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Converse County Weed and Pest

59 WY-59, Douglas

Contact: Micah Most, (307) 684-7522

Crook County

March 22, 12-4 p.m.

Crook County Extension- Community Room

309 E. Cleveland St., Sundance

Contact: Jaycie Arndt, (307) 673-2856

March 23, 12-4 p.m.

Greater Hulett Community Center

401 Sager Ave., Hulett

Contact: Jaycie Arndt, (307) 673-2856

March 24, 12-4 p.m.

Moorcroft Town Center

103 S. Belle Fourche Ave., Moorcroft

Contact: Jaycie Arndt, (307) 673-2856

Goshen County

Feb. 13, 1-5 p.m.

Platte Valley Bank Meeting Room

2201 Main St., Torrington

Contact: Brian Sebade, (307) 721-2571

March 6, 1-5 p.m.

Platte Valley Bank Meeting Room

2201 Main St., Torrington

Contact: Brian Sebade, (307) 721-2571

Johnson County

Jan. 30, 1-5 p.m.

Fairgrounds Community Building

18 Fairgrounds Rd., Buffalo

Contact: Micah Most, (307) 684-7522

Jan 31, 1-5 p.m.

Red Wall Community Center

201 Center St., Kaycee

Contact: Micah Most, (307) 684-7522

Laramie County

Feb. 28, 1-5 p.m.

Event Center

3801 Archer Pkwy., Cheyenne

Contact: Brian Sebade, (307) 721-2571

Natrona County

Feb. 28, 1-5 p.m.

Agricultural Resource and Learning Center

2011 Fairgrounds Rd., Casper

Contact: Micah Most, (307) 684-7522

Niobrara County

Feb. 13, 8 a.m.-Noon or 1-5 p.m.

Niobrara County Fairgrounds

4080 U.S. 20, Lusk

Contact: Micah Most, (307) 684-7522

Park County

Feb. 16, 1-5 p.m.

Park County Complex STE 2070

1501 Stampede Ave., Cody

Contact: Jeremiah Vardiman, (307) 754-8836

March 1, 8 a.m.-noon

Homesteader Hall-Fairgrounds

655 E 5th St., Powell

Contact: Jeremiah Vardiman, (307) 754-8836

Platte County

Feb. 16, 1-5 p.m.

Platte County Fairgrounds AgriPlex Building

59 Antelope Gap Rd., Wheatland

Contact: Brian Sebade, (307) 721-2571

Sheridan County

March 21, 12-4 p.m.

Sheridan County Extension Office

3401 Coffeen Ave., Sheridan

Contact: Jaycie Arndt, (307) 673-2856

Washakie County

March 15, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Washakie County Extension Office

1200 Culbertson Ave. #F, Worland

Contact: Caitlin Youngquist, (307) 347-3431

Weston County

March 11, 12-4 p.m.

Weston County Fairgrounds

24 Fairgrounds Rd., Newcastle

Contact: Jaycie Arndt, (307) 673-2856