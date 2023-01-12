The University of Wyoming Extension will offer private pesticide applicator education programs across the state from late January through March.
These four-hour educational sessions provide an overview of certification requirements for private applicators, pertinent laws and regulations, pesticide safety and handling, groundwater contamination, pesticide disposal, and more.
Upon completion of an educational session, applications for private applicator licenses will be submitted to the Wyoming Department of Agriculture for approval and issuance of licenses. Private pesticide applicator licenses are required for anyone who applies or supervises the application of Restricted Use Pesticides (RUPs).
Dates, locations and contacts for 2023 education programs are listed below. Details are also available at https://bit.ly/wy-psep-private.
Contact UW Extension Pesticide Safety Education Program Coordinator Jeff Edwards at jedward4@uwyo.edu or (307) 837-2956 with questions.
Albany County
March 1, 1-5 p.m.
Albany County Fairgrounds, Activity Building
3520 South 3rd St., Laramie
Contact: Brian Sebade, (307) 721-2571
Big Horn County
Jan. 31, 8 a.m.- noon
Big Horn County Weed and Pest Building
4782, U.S. Hwy 310, Greybull
Contact: Jeremiah Vardiman, (307) 754-8836
Feb. 27, 1-5 p.m.
Big Horn County Weed and Pest Building
4782, U.S. Hwy 310, Greybull
Contact: Jeremiah Vardiman, (307) 754-8836
Campbell County
March 9, 12-4 p.m.
George Amos Memorial Building - Cottonwood Room
412 S. Gillette Ave., Gillette
Contact: Jaycie Arndt, (307) 673-2856
Converse County
Feb. 14, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Converse County Weed and Pest
59 WY-59, Douglas
Contact: Micah Most, (307) 684-7522
Crook County
March 22, 12-4 p.m.
Crook County Extension- Community Room
309 E. Cleveland St., Sundance
Contact: Jaycie Arndt, (307) 673-2856
March 23, 12-4 p.m.
Greater Hulett Community Center
401 Sager Ave., Hulett
Contact: Jaycie Arndt, (307) 673-2856
March 24, 12-4 p.m.
Moorcroft Town Center
103 S. Belle Fourche Ave., Moorcroft
Contact: Jaycie Arndt, (307) 673-2856
Goshen County
Feb. 13, 1-5 p.m.
Platte Valley Bank Meeting Room
2201 Main St., Torrington
Contact: Brian Sebade, (307) 721-2571
March 6, 1-5 p.m.
Platte Valley Bank Meeting Room
2201 Main St., Torrington
Contact: Brian Sebade, (307) 721-2571
Johnson County
Jan. 30, 1-5 p.m.
Fairgrounds Community Building
18 Fairgrounds Rd., Buffalo
Contact: Micah Most, (307) 684-7522
Jan 31, 1-5 p.m.
Red Wall Community Center
201 Center St., Kaycee
Contact: Micah Most, (307) 684-7522
Laramie County
Feb. 28, 1-5 p.m.
Event Center
3801 Archer Pkwy., Cheyenne
Contact: Brian Sebade, (307) 721-2571
Natrona County
Feb. 28, 1-5 p.m.
Agricultural Resource and Learning Center
2011 Fairgrounds Rd., Casper
Contact: Micah Most, (307) 684-7522
Niobrara County
Feb. 13, 8 a.m.-Noon or 1-5 p.m.
Niobrara County Fairgrounds
4080 U.S. 20, Lusk
Contact: Micah Most, (307) 684-7522
Park County
Feb. 16, 1-5 p.m.
Park County Complex STE 2070
1501 Stampede Ave., Cody
Contact: Jeremiah Vardiman, (307) 754-8836
March 1, 8 a.m.-noon
Homesteader Hall-Fairgrounds
655 E 5th St., Powell
Contact: Jeremiah Vardiman, (307) 754-8836
Platte County
Feb. 16, 1-5 p.m.
Platte County Fairgrounds AgriPlex Building
59 Antelope Gap Rd., Wheatland
Contact: Brian Sebade, (307) 721-2571
Sheridan County
March 21, 12-4 p.m.
Sheridan County Extension Office
3401 Coffeen Ave., Sheridan
Contact: Jaycie Arndt, (307) 673-2856
Washakie County
March 15, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Washakie County Extension Office
1200 Culbertson Ave. #F, Worland
Contact: Caitlin Youngquist, (307) 347-3431
Weston County
March 11, 12-4 p.m.
Weston County Fairgrounds
24 Fairgrounds Rd., Newcastle
Contact: Jaycie Arndt, (307) 673-2856