Beekeepers and gardeners of all ages and skill levels are invited to attend the 2023 Wyoming Bee College and High Plains Garden to Market Conference March 24-25.

Organized by the University of Wyoming Extension and hosted by Laramie County Community College (LCCC), the joint conference offers sessions on beginning and advanced beekeeping, honey and herbs, building geodesic dome greenhouses, growing grapes, canning and more. There will also be vendors and a vendor reception.

On Saturday morning, keynote speaker Dayna Burtness-Nguyen will present findings from a pilot study investigating how to create multi-use habitats that feed pollinators.

Participants are welcome to attend both beekeeping and gardening sessions. “This is two conferences on the same day, at the same place, all for one price,” says UW Extension horticulturist Catherine Wissner. “You can jump back and forth on topics and tracks to learn what’s important to you.”

To purchase tickets and view a full schedule of events, visit wyomingbeecollege.org. The cost is $125 to attend Friday’s events and $85 to attend Saturday’s events, or $195 for both days. Aspiring beekeepers and gardeners ages 7-16 can attend for free if accompanied by a paying adult.

Lunches, snacks and beverages are included. Registration closes Tuesday, March 21.

All sessions will take place in the Pathfinder building on LCCC’s Cheyenne campus, located at 1400 East College Drive. Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. both days.

For conference attendees from out of town, a discounted rate is available at the Comfort inn located at 201 W. Fox Farm Rd.

Event sponsors include Laramie County Community College, Wyoming Department of Agriculture, Southeast Wyoming Beekeepers Association, Laramie County Master Gardeners, Copoco’s Honey, NRCS, Simplicity 307, Dadant and Feeding Laramie Valley.

For more information, visit wyomingbeecollege.org. Contact Catherine Wissner at cwissner@uwyo.edu or (307) 633-4383 with questions.