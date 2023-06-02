The University of Wyoming Extension’s communications team earned national recognition from the Association for Communication Excellence (ACE) for work produced in 2022.

ACE is a professional organization for communicators, faculty and administrators in colleges of agriculture and ag-related industries across the U.S.

Awards will be presented at the organization’s 2023 conference in Asheville, North Carolina, later this month.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the accomplishments of our small team,” says David Keto, manager of the office of communications and technology. “As always, we’re able to compete and prevail over much larger universities and communications teams.”

Reflections, the annual research magazine of the UW College of Agriculture, Life Sciences and Natural Resources, received a gold award in the technical publications category. The magazine, which showcases faculty and student research, was designed by digital marketing specialist and graphic designer Tanya Engel.

Visit https://bit.ly/uw-reflections-2022 for a free downloadable copy of the publication.

Engel was also recognized for her contributions to UW Extension’s new High-Altitude Baking book. She earned a gold award for the cover photo and a bronze award for the publication’s design. A free downloadable copy of the cookbook is available at https://bit.ly/high-altitude-baking.

In addition to her roles as designer and photographer, Engel also co-authored the cookbook. “Tanya’s attention to detail, collaborative attitude and breadth of expertise took the baking book from great to tremendous,” says Keto.

Engel’s photographic excellence extends well beyond the kitchen. She received a bronze award for a photo of Pistol and Pete, UW’s iconic draft horse team, captured on a snowy winter excursion at the Laramie Research and Extension Center.

Tanya’s awards demonstrate her versatile skill set and creative abilities, Keto notes.

In addition to his duties as office manager, Keto is the video producer for UW Extension and the College of Ag. He earned a gold award for a promotional video highlighting the Wyoming Wool Initiative and its annual blanket project.

The video also received ACE’s Outstanding Professional Skill award for the electronic media, video and audio category, placing first in a comparison of all gold entries.

“We appreciate David’s exceptional talents in advancing the marketing of UW Extension on the state, regional and national scale,” comments Kelly Crane, director of UW Extension.

To watch the video, visit https://bit.ly/wyo-wool-video.

Writer Brooke Ortel received a bronze award for a piece featuring nationally renowned scientist and UW faculty member Camellia Moses Okpodu.

“Dr. Okpodu's story shows Brooke's ability to blend the personal and professional elements of her subject to bring to life a very compelling story,” says Keto. Visit https://bit.ly/Camellia-Moses-Okpodu for the full story