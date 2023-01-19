The University of Wyoming Extension will offer more than 25 educational sessions at this year’s Fremont County Farm and Ranch Days in Riverton Feb. 8-9.

All events are free and open to the public, no RSVP required. Sessions for both days begin at 9:45 a.m. and conclude at 2:00 p.m. with free lunch provided by the Wyoming CattleWomen at 1:00 p.m.

“This is a unique tradition in Fremont County,” says Fremont County Extension educator Chance Marshall. “People come for the personal interactions and it’s cool to be a part of that, to get farmers and ranchers gathered in one place.”

Workshop topics include alfalfa weevil control, predator management, hay marketing strategies, livestock management in extreme temperatures, succession planning, invasive grasses and more. All presentations will be recorded and uploaded to the UW Extension YouTube page following the event.

Presenters include representatives from the Wyoming Wool Growers Association, Fremont County Weed and Pest District, Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Wyoming WYldlife Fund and Fremont County Trappers.

Lance VandenBoogart, a warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service, will provide Wednesday’s keynote address. In addition to discussing recent extreme weather events in Fremont County, VandenBoogart will share resources that allow users to access weather conditions and forecast information specific to their farms or ranches.

Thursday’s keynote speaker is U.S. Senator John Barrasso. He will discuss the latest news from Washington, including updates on the new Farm Bill and other legislation relevant to Wyoming residents.

A four-session private pesticide applicator program will be available Thursday. Participants who complete the program are eligible for the issuance or renewal of their Wyoming private pesticide applicator license.

“We have something for everyone,” Marshall comments. “You don’t have to be involved in large-scale agriculture to come and learn something.”

For more information, contact Chance Marshall at cmarsha1@uwyo.edu or (307) 332-1018.