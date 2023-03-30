For youth interested in cattle breeding, the University of Wyoming Extension will offer artificial insemination (AI) classes in Campbell and Fremont Counties on May 6, followed by breeding days in June.

“AI Days is geared toward kids who want to get their livestock bred,” says Chance Marshall, a UW Extension educator and co-organizer of the event. “Adults can attend, but the event is primarily for 4-H members and youth with livestock who want to build their herds or have specific breeding goals.”

The AI program is open to youth across Wyoming and surrounding states. The program may be of particular interest to 4-H’ers participating in the commercial cow contest, Marshall notes.

The educational workshops in May will cover nutrition, breeding selection, AI protocol and pregnancy testing. These classroom sessions will take place 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Campbell County Extension office in Gillette and Fremont County Extension office in Riverton.

Cattle breeding days, in which youth will artificially inseminate their cattle under Marshall’s guidance, will take place on June 5 in Campbell County and on June 6 in Fremont County.

“AI Days is about learning what we’re doing, why we’re doing it, and how to do it,” Marshall explains. “We’ll go through the breeding process on the education day and then we’ll get all the animals together and breed them.”

To register for the event, visit http://tiny.cc/23cattleai. Registration, which reserves lunch and supplies for the May 6 class, closes on April 21.

Payment for breeding is required on May 6. The cost is $25/head for up to four females; to breed additional animals, the cost is $50/head.

For youth interested in AI for sheep and goats, classes and breeding days will be offered in July and August 2023.

The AI Days program received funding from the John P. Ellbogen Foundation and Farm Credit Services of America. The program is organized and led by Marshall and fellow UW Extension educators Kim Fry and Amanda Hitshew-Small.

Contact Marshall at (307) 332-1018 or cmarsha1@uwyo.edu for more information on Fremont County AI programming. Contact Kim Fry at (307) 682-7281 or Kim.Fry@campbellcountywy.gov for more information on Campbell County programming.