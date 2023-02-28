The University of Wyoming Extension will offer private pesticide applicator education programs across the state this March.

These two- to four-hour educational sessions provide an overview of certification requirements for private applicators, pertinent laws and regulations, pesticide safety and handling, groundwater contamination, pesticide disposal, and more.

Upon completion of an educational session, applications for private applicator licenses will be submitted to the Wyoming Department of Agriculture for approval and issuance of licenses. Private pesticide applicator licenses are required for anyone who applies or supervises the application of Restricted Use Pesticides (RUPs).

Dates, locations and contacts for spring 2023 education programs are listed below. Details are also available at https://bit.ly/wy-psep-private.

Contact UW Extension Pesticide Safety Education Program Coordinator Jeff Edwards at jedward4@uwyo.edu or (307) 837-2956 with questions.

Albany County

March 1, 1-5 p.m.

Albany County Fairgrounds, Activity Building

3520 South 3rd St., Laramie

Contact: Brian Sebade, (307) 721-2571

Campbell County

March 9, 12-4 p.m.

George Amos Memorial Building - Cottonwood Room

412 S. Gillette Ave., Gillette

Contact: Jaycie Arndt, (307) 673-2856

Crook County

March 22, 12-4 p.m.

Crook County Extension - Community Room

309 E. Cleveland St., Sundance

Contact: Jaycie Arndt, (307) 673-2856

March 23, 12-4 p.m.

Greater Hulett Community Center

401 Sager Ave., Hulett

Contact: Jaycie Arndt, (307) 673-2856

March 24, 12-4 p.m.

Moorcroft Town Center

103 S. Belle Fourche Ave., Moorcroft

Contact: Jaycie Arndt, (307) 673-2856

Fremont County

March 9, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Dubois Community Center

712 Meckem St., Dubois

Contact: Chance Marshall, (307) 332-2363

March 16, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Lander Extension Office (Courthouse, 3rd floor)

450 N. 2nd St., Lander

Contact: Chance Marshall, (307) 332-2363

Goshen County

March 6, 1-5 p.m.

Platte Valley Bank Meeting Room

2201 Main St., Torrington

Contact: Brian Sebade, (307) 721-2571

Lincoln County

March 14, 1 p.m.

Afton Civic Ctr.

150 S. Washington St., Afton

Contact: Hudson Hill, (307) 885-3132

Park County

March 1, 8 a.m.-noon

Homesteader Hall-Fairgrounds

655 E 5th St., Powell

Contact: Jeremiah Vardiman, (307) 754-8836

Sheridan County

March 21, 12-4 p.m.

Sheridan County Extension Office

3401 Coffeen Ave., Sheridan

Contact: Jaycie Arndt, (307) 673-2856

Sublette County

March 13, 10 a.m.

Sublette County Extension Office

9660 Hwy 191, Pinedale

Contact: Hudson Hill, (307) 885-3132

Sweetwater County

March 13, 2 p.m.

Community Center

4039 U.S. 191, Farson

Contact: Hudson Hill, (307) 885-3132

Uinta County

March 23, 1 p.m.

Mountain View Library

322 W. 2nd St., Mountain View

Contact: Hudson Hill, (307) 885-3132

Washakie County

March 15, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Washakie County Extension Office

1200 Culbertson Ave. #F, Worland

Contact: Caitlin Youngquist, (307) 347-3431

Weston County

March 11, 12-4 p.m.

Weston County Fairgrounds

24 Fairgrounds Rd., Newcastle

Contact: Jaycie Arndt, (307) 673-2856