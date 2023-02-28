The University of Wyoming Extension will offer private pesticide applicator education programs across the state this March.
These two- to four-hour educational sessions provide an overview of certification requirements for private applicators, pertinent laws and regulations, pesticide safety and handling, groundwater contamination, pesticide disposal, and more.
Upon completion of an educational session, applications for private applicator licenses will be submitted to the Wyoming Department of Agriculture for approval and issuance of licenses. Private pesticide applicator licenses are required for anyone who applies or supervises the application of Restricted Use Pesticides (RUPs).
Dates, locations and contacts for spring 2023 education programs are listed below. Details are also available at https://bit.ly/wy-psep-private.
Contact UW Extension Pesticide Safety Education Program Coordinator Jeff Edwards at jedward4@uwyo.edu or (307) 837-2956 with questions.
Albany County
March 1, 1-5 p.m.
Albany County Fairgrounds, Activity Building
3520 South 3rd St., Laramie
Contact: Brian Sebade, (307) 721-2571
Campbell County
March 9, 12-4 p.m.
George Amos Memorial Building - Cottonwood Room
412 S. Gillette Ave., Gillette
Contact: Jaycie Arndt, (307) 673-2856
Crook County
March 22, 12-4 p.m.
Crook County Extension - Community Room
309 E. Cleveland St., Sundance
Contact: Jaycie Arndt, (307) 673-2856
March 23, 12-4 p.m.
Greater Hulett Community Center
401 Sager Ave., Hulett
Contact: Jaycie Arndt, (307) 673-2856
March 24, 12-4 p.m.
Moorcroft Town Center
103 S. Belle Fourche Ave., Moorcroft
Contact: Jaycie Arndt, (307) 673-2856
Fremont County
March 9, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Dubois Community Center
712 Meckem St., Dubois
Contact: Chance Marshall, (307) 332-2363
March 16, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Lander Extension Office (Courthouse, 3rd floor)
450 N. 2nd St., Lander
Contact: Chance Marshall, (307) 332-2363
Goshen County
March 6, 1-5 p.m.
Platte Valley Bank Meeting Room
2201 Main St., Torrington
Contact: Brian Sebade, (307) 721-2571
Lincoln County
March 14, 1 p.m.
Afton Civic Ctr.
150 S. Washington St., Afton
Contact: Hudson Hill, (307) 885-3132
Park County
March 1, 8 a.m.-noon
Homesteader Hall-Fairgrounds
655 E 5th St., Powell
Contact: Jeremiah Vardiman, (307) 754-8836
Sheridan County
March 21, 12-4 p.m.
Sheridan County Extension Office
3401 Coffeen Ave., Sheridan
Contact: Jaycie Arndt, (307) 673-2856
Sublette County
March 13, 10 a.m.
Sublette County Extension Office
9660 Hwy 191, Pinedale
Contact: Hudson Hill, (307) 885-3132
Sweetwater County
March 13, 2 p.m.
Community Center
4039 U.S. 191, Farson
Contact: Hudson Hill, (307) 885-3132
Uinta County
March 23, 1 p.m.
Mountain View Library
322 W. 2nd St., Mountain View
Contact: Hudson Hill, (307) 885-3132
Washakie County
March 15, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Washakie County Extension Office
1200 Culbertson Ave. #F, Worland
Contact: Caitlin Youngquist, (307) 347-3431
Weston County
March 11, 12-4 p.m.
Weston County Fairgrounds
24 Fairgrounds Rd., Newcastle
Contact: Jaycie Arndt, (307) 673-2856