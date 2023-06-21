Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening. Overcast skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 55F. S winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening. Overcast skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 55F. S winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.