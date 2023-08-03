For those interested in learning how to build a geodesic dome greenhouse, the University of Wyoming Extension will offer an intensive five-day class in Laramie Sept. 11-15.
Unlike previous workshops hosted by UW Extension, the geodome school covers each step of the process, from raw materials to completed greenhouse. By the end of the week, participants will have the skills required to successfully construct and skin their own 22-foot geodesic dome.
“This is not just ‘here’s the kit, let’s build it.’ This is a start-to-finish school,” says Jeff Edwards, a UW Extension educator and leader of the new course. “You will learn all aspects of building a dome, including the safe use of tools, jigs and the fabrication of parts and pieces.”
The registration fee for the weeklong class is $400; an additional family member can register for $250, but the class size is limited to 10 participants total.
The dome will be constructed at 62 Osprey Rd and classes will take place from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch is provided. In addition to one-on-one instruction throughout the week, participants will receive a hard copy of UW Extension’s new geodome construction manual.
To register for the class, visit https://bit.ly/geodome-school-2023. Registration is first come, first served and closes Sept. 8.