On Wednesday, Aug. 9, the Wyoming Agricultural Experiment Station will host a field day at the James C. Hageman Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension Center (SAREC) near Lingle.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place at 2753 State Highway 157. It kicks off at 4 p.m. and concludes with a catered dinner beginning at 7:00 p.m.
The field day will start with tours of field plots, where researchers will present their work on grass and alfalfa forage, cattle and feedlot research, and crop protection management. Steve Paisley, director of SAREC, says, “We have a lot of botany projects this year, and that’s something we haven’t had in the past. It’s a new opportunity for us.”
Field tour speakers include Clint Beiermann, assistant professor of forage crop production and weed management, Donna Harris, assistant professor of plant breeding, and Anowar Islam, professor of forage agroecology.
After the guided tours, attendees can walk through the orchards or peruse student research posters. “We have a demonstration orchard that’s looking really good this year. Hopefully people will take some time to go through the self-guided tour,” says Paisley.
SAREC and Eastern Wyoming College recently partnered to develop a joint precision agriculture program, which will be introduced during this field day.
Anyone planning to attend is encouraged to RSVP by contacting Kelly Greenwald at kgreenwa@uwyo.edu or (307) 387-2000.