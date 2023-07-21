The University of Wyoming Sheridan Research and Extension Center will host an educational field day Wednesday, Aug. 2, at the Adams Ranch.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will highlight new research on crop evaluation, invasive grass management, alternative forage crops, native plants and more.
Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. at 1090 Dome Loop in Sheridan and field tours begin at 9 a.m. A light lunch will be served at noon.
“Our research team is working on a number of projects to improve agricultural production and natural resource management in the region,” says Brian Mealor, director of the Sheridan Research and Extension Center. “Field days give folks a chance to learn directly from the scientists doing the work, and to ask questions for themselves.”
Field tour topics include plant breeding experiments to improve dry bean yield and harvest efficiency; evaluation of native plant materials; alfalfa weevil management; use of ground-penetrating radar to select for root crop yield; bulbous bluegrass management; and unmanned aerial data collection.
Attendees are asked to RSVP by contacting the Sheridan R&E Center at shrec@uwyo.edu or (307) 673-2856 no later than Friday, July 28.