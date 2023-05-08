After more than a decade in a former credit union building north of the University of Wyoming campus, the UW Police Department (UWPD) has moved its headquarters to the university’s new Ivinson Parking Garage, located between 10th and 11th streets along Ivinson Avenue.
The UWPD now occupies approximately 11,000 square feet of the first floor of the parking garage, providing a modern, spacious home for the university’s law enforcement agency.
“We appreciate this new location, which includes a lot more usable space and is closer to campus,” UW Police Chief Mike Samp says. “We already feel more connected to the main campus, and we hope our proximity will help the campus community feel the same way about us.”
The facilities include a larger walk-in area; a larger dispatch room; locker and storage facilities; conference and training rooms; evidence processing and storage areas; offices; and other rooms ranging from a fingerprinting room to interview rooms to an armory for officers to work on their firearms.
In the dispatch area, dispatchers now have screens capable of viewing security cameras for up to 49 different locations on campus at once. At the old facility, the number was limited to 12.
The move to the Ivinson Parking Garage is a return of sorts for the UWPD. For many years, the headquarters were in the old Ivinson Memorial Hospital building at the same location. When the old hospital building was torn down, the UWPD moved to the former UniWyo Credit Union at the corner of Flint and 15th streets, several blocks away from the central campus, where the headquarters had been since 2009.
The UWPD consists of 15 sworn officers, including the chief; five dispatchers; five security guards; and an office manager.