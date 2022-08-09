Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Kate M. Fox, who acts as Chairman of the Judicial Nominating Commission, announced today a vacancy for a District Court Judge in the Ninth Judicial District – Sublette County.

The judicial vacancy will occur as a result of the retirement of District Court Judge Marvin L. Tyler effective January 2, 2023.

The position will be filled January 3, 2023.

The Judicial Nominating Commission will accept expressions of interest from qualified persons to fill the vacancy through Thursday, September 8, 2022.

The expression of interest form can be obtained from the Supreme Court’s website, http://www.courts.state.wy.us/Administration/Careers.

The completed form must be received in the office of Chief Justice Fox no later than 5:00 p.m., on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Please do not submit letters of recommendation, as the Commission will not consider them, but will instead only review documents specifically required by the expression of interest.

Governor Gordon will appoint the Ninth Judicial District Court Judge – Sublette County from a list of three names submitted to him by the Judicial Nominating Commission.

Serving on the Judicial Nominating Commission are Chief Justice Fox, three lawyers elected by the Wyoming State Bar: Anna Reeves Olson of Casper, Katherine Strike of Lander, and Devon O’Connell of Laramie; and three non-lawyers appointed by the Governor: Gudrid Espenscheid of Big Piney, Paul Scherbel of Afton, and Dan Kirkbride of Chugwater.

The salary for the District Court Judge position is $160,000.00 per year, with State insurance benefits, Wyoming Retirement 457 plan https://retirement.wyo.gov/en/DC, and a generous judicial pension.

Wyo. Stat. § 5-1-106. TO SERVE AS A DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, ONE MUST BE A QUALIFIED ELECTOR OF THE STATE, AND AUTHORIZED TO PRACTICE LAW IN WYOMING.