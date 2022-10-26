The Cheyenne Police Department is investigating a recent surge of vandalism where vehicle and business windows are being shot with BB-guns.
As of today, we have received more than 40 reports of these incidents, primarily concentrated in the northeast area of Cheyenne.
Cheyenne Police are contacting persons of interest and detectives are actively working the case.
Anyone with information or surveillance video of these crimes is encouraged to contact Detective Willmarth at (307) 637-6578.
If your property was vandalized and you have not reported it to police, please contact the dispatch center at (307) 637-6525.