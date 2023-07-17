The Wyoming State Bar will be hosting its Annual Meeting & Judicial Conference in Laramie, Wyoming, September 5 – 8, 2023, at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center. Expected attendance is 250-300 attorneys, judges, and other distinguished guests.
There are vendor/exhibitor opportunities during this event. Those interested in marketing their products and/or services to those in the legal profession should visit https://www.wyomingbar.org/event/?event_id=185. Please contact Sharon Wilkinson at (307) 432-2102 or by e-mail at swilkinson@wyomingbar.org with any questions.