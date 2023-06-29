Supreme Court To Hear Case Potentially Allowing Veterans Access To Education Funding Benefits Already Earned, which VA Deemed As Double-Dipping
The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a case that would potentially allow veterans who have earned both the Montgomery GI Bill and the Post 9/11 GI Bill (through separate periods of military service) to use both benefits for their education.
In Rudisill v. McDonough, the central issue revolves around determining whether a veteran who has completed two distinct periods of qualifying military service and fulfilled the eligibility requirements for both the Montgomery GI Bill and the Post-9/11 GI Bill can receive a combined total of 48 months of educational benefits from both programs.
"We are pleased the Supreme Court granted cert as this case raises important questions regarding veterans’ rights when they have qualified for both the Post-9/11 GI Bill and the Montgomery GI Bill. When veterans serve their country through additional periods of military service and thereby qualify for both GI Bill benefits, we do believe they have the right to those benefits," said Della Justice, Vice President of Legal Affairs for Veterans Education Success.
Should the Supreme Court rule against the Department of Veterans Affairs’ interpretation of how the programs must be administered, veterans with two separate qualifying periods of service may be entitled to use both GI Bill benefits with maximum flexibility up to the 48-month cap.
The case will be heard during the Supreme Court term that begins in October.