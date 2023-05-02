The Veterans of Foreign Wars announces the second annual VFW National Day of Service — a nationwide day of service led by veterans throughout the country and the world. Cheyenne Post 11453 is hosting the VFW Day of Service Bike Roundup to benefit Veterans Rock.

When:

Saturday, May 6

10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where:

Across the street from Veterans Rock

614 South Greeley Highway

Cheyenne, Wyo.

What:

VFW Post 11453 and General Federation of Women's Clubs will hold a bicycle roundup and bake sale. The public is invited to drop off old bikes that Post members will fix and sell with proceeds going to Veterans Rock, a nonprofit that provides rock-solid support for homeless veterans, veterans in need and their families. Baked goods will also be for sale to benefit Veterans Rock.

Why:

America’s veterans continue to serve in their communities after military service. The VFW Day of Service events happening throughout the world during May 2023 emphasize the important role veterans play as community leaders and volunteers and inspire others to serve as well.