After selling out in record-breaking time, the Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne is thrilled to announce new Virtual and Watch Party options for Dancing with the Stars 2022.

With an outpouring of community support for this year’s dance teams, the Seventh Annual Dancing with the Stars event made history by uniting a record number of sponsors, dance enthusiasts, and advocates for the youth of Cheyenne.

The Club is honored to be represented by such dedicated professional and celebrity dancers, all of whom are dedicated to giving the performance of a lifetime on October 14th.

The 2022 Dancing with the Stars lineup includes:

Tanya Keller, Coldwell Banker The Property Exchange, and Jarrod Burton, Act Two Studios

Amber Nuse, MHP, LLP, and Heather Hansen, En Avant Dance Studio

Senator Affie Ellis, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck & Wyoming State Senate, and Jonathan Hedger, En Avant Dance Studio

Sam Weinstein, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, and Tenacity BricherWade, En Avant Dance Studio

Kai Schon, Wyoming Secretary of State's Office, and Terri Applegarth, Act Two Studios

Dr. Jasper James "JJ" Chen, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, and Michelle Ordes, Act Two Studios

Although the Grand Ballroom may be filled, the Club is committed to making sure that all community members can participate in this “America the Beautiful” themed evening, made possible by Halladay Buick GMC in memory of Sandy Madden and Little America Hotel & Resort.

Starting alongside the main event at 5:30 pm, the brand new Watch Party option will take place in the Cheyenne Room at Little America, featuring a live broadcast of the performances, hors d'oeuvres, drinks, and other red, white, and blue festivities.

For those unable to attend in person, the Club is also offering a completely virtual option.

With this selection, virtual guests will receive a link to the Club’s Youtube live stream, showcasing each performance and other program highlights throughout the evening.

Watch Party tickets for this patriotic evening are $75, while Virtual tickets are $25.

Both can be purchased by visiting DWTSCheyenne.givesmart.com.

Supporters can also rally around their favorite dance teams by voting in the People’s Choice competition, now available online or by texting DWTSCheyenne to 76278.