If you are feeling like you are eating the same thing week-after-week, consider attending AARP Wyoming’s Dinner Rut Reboot Series. This four-event series offers cooking classes over Zoom led by award-winning culinary registered dietitian Judy Barbe of Casper.

Explore new flavors, cooking techniques, and skills that'll turn your humdrum 30-year-old recipes into inspired recipes bursting with flavor! You’ll master timing so everything is ready simultaneously and transform your dinners into delicious

The event is free and open to the public, but you are required to register at this link. (events.aarp.org/wycooking)This is a four-part series. You must register separately for each class you are interested in attending.

The cooking series kicks off on Tuesday, August 15 as Barbe talks us through vegetable quesadillas with avocado crème. The class starts at 5 p.m. and lets participants chop, slice, and cook together in real time. The 5 p.m. start also ensures you are able to enjoy your creation at 6:30.

The recipes will be sent out at least one week ahead so you can gather your ingredients, set your table, and be ready to cook.

The second event in the series takes place on August 22 as Barbe teaches us how to make fish tacos with pickled onions and yogurt chipotle cream full of texture and flavor. This class also starts at 5 p.m. to allow for a 6:30 dinner time.

The August 29 class will see Barbe demonstrate how to make a summer chicken salad with poached chicken, avocado, and apricots, once again starting at 5 p.m. The dinner will include summer time vegetables and a creamy herb dressing.

On September 26, the fourth and final class will discuss how to repurpose food to avoid waste. That virtual meeting will take place from 5-6 p.m. In this final workshop, we'll explore how to take what you've got around the house and turn it into something delectable.

Please note that you must be signed in to your AARP.org account or create an account to register for events. AARP membership is not required. Please do not opt out of event-related emails, as you will be emailed a link to join the class via Zoom before the event.

For more information, contact Jennifer Baier at jbaier@aarp.org.