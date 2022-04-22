Cheyenne Urban Forestry staff, along with volunteers from CNSI, will be celebrating Earth Day on Saturday, April 23rd by planting trees and sprucing-up landscaped beds at Holliday Park.
A variety of shade and ornamental trees will be planted to replace trees that were recently removed due to old-age and disease. Landscaped beds within the park will also be cleaned-up and mulched. Approximately 12 staff from CNSI, which is the fiscal agent for the State of Wyoming Division of Healthcare Financing responsible for core claims and TPL processing, will be volunteering their Saturday to improve Holliday Park’s tree canopy and appearance, benefiting generations to come.
Due to reductions in staffing and challenges in recruiting seasonal staff, Urban Forestry has a backlog of work suitable for volunteer projects. If your group is interested in volunteering to make a difference in the community, contact Urban Forestry at 307-637-6428 or email mellison@cheyennecity.org