Rooted in Cheyenne, is requesting the help of volunteers to assist with tree health checks around the area. Over 300 trees will receive health checks this summer from June until August. Tree health checks are vital to the survival of the 1,400+ trees planted by Rooted in Cheyenne since 2017.

These checks give Rooted in Cheyenne vital information on tree health and offer homeowners suggestions on better care for their trees. Statistics from past health checks have helped Rooted in Cheyenne better educate homeowners to increase the health and vitality of the tree canopy.

Volunteers may visit the forestry office at 520 W. 8th Ave. on Tuesdays at 9 a.m., noon, and 5 p.m. or by appointment to receive training on completing a health check. Not only will volunteers be trained to conduct these checks, but they’ll also be given a guidebook and assistance as needed. Volunteers must bring a mobile device with cellular data to access the online tree inventory system.

Once trained, volunteers may conduct health checks on weekdays or weekends at their convenience. The volunteers will evaluate tree condition, percent dieback, tree size, mulch depth, and watering interval.

Those interested in helping to improve the forest canopy and giving back to their community are welcome to volunteer; tree experience is not required. If you would like to volunteer, please register online at https://rootedincheyenne.com/volunteer/