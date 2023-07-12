Casper Mountain Lion’s Club members are partnering with high school students in the Construction Technology program at the Pathways Innovation Center, under the direction of Rob Hill.

The goal of this project is to replace the upper bridge that dates to 1975 when the trail was originally constructed.

From the partnership, they share materials, tools and labor.

Pathways Innovation Center students will be setting the new steel beam bridge on Wednesday, July 12th.

The Construction Technology program completes a community service project annually.

Casper Mountain Lions Club has maintained the Brail trail since its dedication in 1975.

The trail was a dream come true for Lion Beecher “Ed” Strube who conceived building the trail.

This thoughtful resource was created so the visually impaired could hike a wilderness trail and enjoy the natural beauty of the area.

It was also designed to help people without a visual impairment better understand what it's like to navigate the world with one.

Thirty-six interpretive signs posted around the short half-mile loop have information printed in both Braille and regular text.

Lion Strube passed away in 2020.

He along with other Casper Mountain Lion’s Club members and volunteers spent 4 years and 8,000 hours of labor to complete the original hand dug path.