The Laramie County Clerk, in partnership with the Cheyenne League of Women Voters, will host two voter “drop-ins” and election “job fairs” at the Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave, in the Willow Room. The first will be Thursday, June 16, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the second will be Saturday, June 18, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The public will get information on registration, voter ID, voting options, and serving their community as an election judge. The clerk’s office is recruiting judges from the Democratic, Libertarian, or Constitution parties as well as voters who are unaffiliated. Republican judges are needed in Pine Bluffs. Judges must be at least 16 years of age, be a U.S. citizen and Laramie County resident. Basic computer skills are required.
Primary election day is Aug. 16, with early and absentee voting starting July 1. The General Election is Nov. 8.
For more information on elections, contact the Laramie County Clerk’s office at 633-4242 or visit the website at https://elections.laramiecountyclerk.com/.