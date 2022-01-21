Walmart Shoplifting Suspect

On Tuesday, January 18 two male suspects were seen gathering electronic merchandise from the Walmart on Livingston Avenue and passed the point of sale without paying.
The total value lost is a felony amount.
The Cheyenne Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying the two pictured males.
If you have information leading to the suspects’ location, arrest, or any other crime, let us know. Call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at 638-TIPS or go to www.silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00. The caller I.D. system is not installed on the Silent Witness phone lines.