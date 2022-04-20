The Cheyenne Police Department is providing an update regarding a shooting that took place on Tuesday, March 29 at approximately 3:45 a.m., near the 100 block of West 5th Street.

Cheyenne Police Detectives have identified Jesus Franco-Ortiz, 30, from Cheyenne as the suspect.

On Friday, April 1, 2022, following a thorough investigation, detectives applied for and obtained an arrest warrant for Franco-Ortiz, who has been charged with attempted murder.

It is believed that following the shooting, Franco-Ortiz may have fled to Mexico.

During the shooting, investigating officers located a 32-year-old male victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported by ambulance for treatment and remains hospitalized.

The case remains under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department Detective Bureau.

Anyone with information regarding Franco-Ortiz’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Pendleton at (307) 633-6666 or jpendleton@cheyennepd.org.

Additionally, information can be provided anonymously at 638-TIPS or at silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com