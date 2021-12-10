Volunteers give a taste of home to Airmen, families

The Cheyenne community came together to spread some holiday cheer for Airmen and families of deployed members for the Air Force Association Cowboy Chapter’s Annual Cookie Drive on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Dec. 2, 2021.

The AFA Cowboy Chapter, Warren Spouses’ Club, Albertsons, base first sergeants, 90th Missile Wing Airman and Family Readiness Center and other community organizations joined together to deliver more than 500 dozen cookies to Airmen and families on F.E. Warren.

“The cookie drive is meant to give Airmen and families of deployed members a taste of home during the holidays,” said Pat Swan, Air Force Association Cookie Drive project manager, “We just want to ensure our Airmen have a little Christmas cheer.”

Many of the cookies will be distributed by unit first sergeants to single Airmen in the dorms. The volunteers wanted to give single Airmen some comfort for what could be their first time away from home and family over a holiday season.

“For the Airmen who can’t be with their families over Christmas, we are providing them with a little sense of being home,” said Col. Bill Barrington, 20th Air Force director of logistics. “F.E. Warren is a big family. You may not be with the family that you grew up with, but we are also your family here.”

Many of the volunteers were spouses and community members putting the cookies together not just for Airmen, but for those who have Airmen deployed during this holiday season.

“This means a lot for families of deployed members,” said Master Sgt. Paul Denison, AFRC readiness NCO. “It is always good when families can see the community coming together.”

Barrington passed his gratitude to all of the organizations who came together to make this year’s cookie drive a great success.