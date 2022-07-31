Nine year old Arlo Schmidt’s life changed from happy to tragedy in an instant.

Arlo went camping on July 22 with his mother, father, and six year old sister.

For reasons still unknown, a gunman attacked the family in their tent in the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground in Iowa, killing 42 year old Tyler Schmidt, his wife, 42 year old Sarah Schmidt, and their 6 year old daughter, Lula Schmidt.

Nine year old Arlo was spared in the shooting.

The gunman, identified by authorities as 23 year old Anthony Sherwin of Nebraska, then turned the gun on himself.

Police say Sherwin did not know the victims, and did not have any contact with them before the shooting.

They said Sherwin was camping with his family in the same park.

The family of the victims has been devastated by the shooting. Arlo is now staying with his grandparents.

One of Arlo’s uncles, Ryan Jackson, is a missile facility manager, at F.E. Warren Air Force Base. He has joined the rest of the family in Iowa.

“It was my wife’s sister and her husband and our niece, who was killed. And then our nephew, Arlo, is the one that survived,” Jackson said.

Arlo’s father had been teaching him about computer programming, and Jackson said he was impressed by what his nephew had learned.

“He’s just so knowledgeable about this. I know a little C++ but his dad was teaching him Ruby and Python and all these different coding languages that I’ve heard about but I don’t know. And at nine… I didn’t know what coding was at nine,” Jackson added.

Donations have been flowing into a GoFundMe account set up for Arlo’s college education.

“I think it’s close to $250,000 now. I haven’t looked in a couple of days. I imagine its close. I don’t know what college is going to cost in about ten years, but I’m hoping that’s enough for him,” said Jackson.

Arlo’s extended family has come together in Iowa and are struggling to deal with the tragedy. For Ryan Jackson, it’s very personal.

“I don’t want to toot my own horn or anything like that but I’m pretty sure that I’m the favorite uncle because he keeps asking for me by name, so I had to be here. I had to be here to support him,” said Jackson.

The GoFundMe account is located at https://www.gofundme.com/f/arlo-schmidt/donate.