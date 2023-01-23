Please join us in showing our appreciation of the young airmen who live in the dorms at FE Warren AFB this Valentine's Day by baking some homemade cookies!
Off-base drop-off: Monday, February 13 from 9 am to 4 pm; Burns Insurance, 237 Storey Blvd Ste 200 OR Blue Federal Credit Union-World Headquarters, 2401 E Pershing Blvd. or Platte Valley Bank, 3310 North College Dr.
On-base drop-off: Tuesday, February 14 from 7:30 am to 9:00 am; Chapel Activity Center, Bldg 212, 7307 Randall Ave., FE Warren AFB
*Volunteers for Cookie plate assembly*: Tuesday, February 14 from 7:30 am to noon; Chapel Activity Center, Bldg 212, 7307 Randall Ave., FE Warren AFB **Authorized base access required. If you do not have base access email ritschard@yahoo.com no later than Monday, January 30.
Special instructions:
-Please deliver cookies in a disposable container; we are unable to return containers.
-The cookies do not have to be individually wrapped; we will be assembling plates with a variety of cookies.
*Our goal is 600 dozen cookies.
*Mary's Mountain Cookies is generously offering a 30% discount per dozen cookies ($15.40) for this event. They will deliver your cookies to the base. Call 307-514-0404 to order.
Thank you!