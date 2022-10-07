The Board of Public Utilities would like to remind residents of the upcoming water and sewer rate increase that will take effect on January 1, 2023.
We recognize this rate increase comes at a time when historic inflation is affecting everyone, so we encourage everyone to take advantage of BOPU's budget billing option, Outreach for Upgrades and Repairs (OUR) water program, and other conservation opportunities made available throughout the year.
For more information, please call (307) 637-6460 or visit www.cheyennebopu.org.