The Wyoming Department of Education is collecting informal public input on the 2023 Wyoming Standards for Computer Science, Physical Education, Health, and Fine & Performing Arts at the request of the State Board of Education (SBE). The collected input will be shared with the State Board of Education.

The SBE resolved to reduce the standards load and enact an audit of the Computer Science, Physical Education, Health, and Fine & Performing Arts Standards. Once the audit was completed, the Curriculum Directors’ Advisory Committee (CDAC) reviewed the work of the audit committee. The CDAC’s suggested changes included removing two grade 8 health standards (8HE3.1 and 8.HE.3.4) and to modify the 12.HE.4.11 suicide prevention standard. The SBE passed a motion to collect public and educator input on the proposed 2023 Wyoming Computer Science, Physical Education, and Fine & Performing Arts Standards at its June 16, 2023 meeting.

Citizens can provide written/verbal input through any of the following options:

Complete the Computer Science, Physical Education, Health, and Fine & Performing Arts Input Survey. Submit responses by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, September 3, 2023 .

Attend one of the four virtual Public Input sessions listed below using the link provided. There are four input sessions:

Monday, August 14, from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. - Join Session #1.

Wednesday, August 16, from 8:30-9:30 a.m. - Join Session #2.

Thursday, August 17, from 6:00-7:00 p.m.- Join Session #3.

Friday, August 18, from 3:30-4:30 p.m - Join Session #4.