The Wyoming Department of Corrections announced an overall HiSET test pass rate of 95% for 2022.
This is an increase from the 93% pass rate in 2021.
There are ﬁve disciplines tested the students must pass in order to obtain a HiSET certiﬁcate (Math, Reading, Science, Social Studies and Writing).
In 2022 there were 71 HiSET certiﬁcates issued with 449 exams administered.
Department Director Daniel Shannon commented “I am so proud of all our educators for their hard work and accomplishments. There is no doubt, advancing an education is the most critical act we can perform to keep our State safe.”