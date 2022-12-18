WDOC Director Daniel Shannon was appointed to the Board of Directors for the Correctional Leadership Association (CLA) representing the Western States Region. The Western States Region is comprised of the 13 western US states as well as Los Angeles County, and the unincorporated territories of Guam and American Samoa.
His appointment was made by the full Board of Directors. Director Shannon was recognized for his more than 37 years of dedication to the profession of corrections.
The CLA Executive Director Kevin Kempf welcomed Director Shannon to the Board and noted that Director Shannon is also a member of the CLA’s Recruitment and Retention Committee.
Director Shannon commented “I am humbled to represent the State of Wyoming in this important National organization in this new capacity.”
The CLA is a national association whose membership is comprised of the Chief Executive Ofﬁcers from State Correctional Agencies as well as major County Jail systems in the nation.