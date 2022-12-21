Due to the freezing temperatures, Laramie County Library in Cheyenne will close at 5pm on Wednesday, December 21.
The Library Cafe will close at 4pm. Please continue to check the Laramie County Library website for the latest closure information.
Snow and gusty winds this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low -21F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Snow and gusty winds this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low -21F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: December 21, 2022 @ 4:58 pm
