The Wyoming Highway Patrol is reporting the closure of large sections of Interstate 80.

I-80 eastbound is shut down from Rock Springs to Laramie.

I-80 westbound is shut down from I-25 in Cheyenne to Rock Springs.

As of January 02 at 06:00 a.m. the estimated opening time is in 12 to 14 hours.

Please give the Snowplow operators plenty of room to do their job.

Never drive faster than conditions allow.

Please drive alert and watch out for first responders and tow truck operators working on the side of the road.

See lights? Do what's right. Move over it's the law.

To see conditions and other closures please check www.wyoroad.info before heading out.