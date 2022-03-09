Laramie County School District #1 Closed Today
Due to hazardous weather conditions, LCSD1 is activating a snow day today, Wednesday, March 9. Buildings are closed and activities are canceled. Student accounts will be available if students wish to catch up on schoolwork.
Laramie County School District #2 Goes Virtual Today
Due to the hazardous road conditions, LCSD#2 will flex to a virtual day today for all students and staff.
LCCC campus closure, March 9, 2022
Due to hazardous weather conditions, LCCC will be closed on Wednesday, March 9, this includes both the Cheyenne and Laramie campuses. All classes and events are canceled.
For updated information, visit lccc.wy.edu or LCCC’s social media pages. Information may also be available on local radio stations and news channels.