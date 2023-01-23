The second week of the 2023 General Session has come to a close. The House of Representatives spent the past week working hard to give fair consideration to as many individual and committee bills as possible.
As of Friday afternoon, there were a total of 341 bills filed in the House and Senate. A total of 8 bills are no longer moving forward this session; 3 in the House and 5 in the Senate.
Sponsored Bills
I’m the prime sponsor of three bills that are continuing to make their way through the legislative process. HB0068 School zone crosswalks will allow the use of video systems on official traffic control devices to monitor pedestrian safety. This bill will be considered in the Transportation Committee next week. HB0131 State loan and investment board-task force and study establishes a legislative task force on state lands and investments. This bill will be considered in the Transportation Committee as well. Finally, HB0167 Wyoming teacher shortage loan repayment program reauthorizes and provides funding for this important teacher recruitment initiative that seeks to address the critical labor shortages in the education field. This bill is slated to be heard by the House Education Committee.
Budget
Next week, members of the House and Senate Appropriations Committee will introduce their respective budgets to their chambers. As we prepare for debate on these critical measures, I look forward to prioritizing savings and utilizing thoughtful strategies such as further developing Wyoming’s endowment model for the state’s sovereign wealth funds. This approach is continuing to provide a needed source of stable revenue for our state government.
As our state faces a residential property tax crisis, I am supportive of a provision in the budget bill that fully funds the Property Tax Refund Program, providing $5 million to provide relief to our most vulnerable, like retirees and critical workers, who are facing financial hardships due to inflationary pressures.