The third week of the 2023 General Session has come to a close, and we are at a rubber-meets-road juncture of sorts, where lawmakers will begin to prioritize the bills that will take up the bodies’ most earnest debate and policymaking.
As of Friday afternoon, there were a total of 453 bills filed in the House and Senate. A total of 22 bills are no longer moving forward this session, 11 in the House and 11 in the Senate. Tuesday, January 31, is the last day for House Bills to be introduced. Next week, I look forward to floor debate on HB0001, the budget bill. On Monday, January 30, HB001 will be debated in the Committee of the Whole.
This week, House Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee heard a bill I authored, H0068 School zone crosswalks. Although this bill fights for students and families and would have served as a key tool to create safer crosswalks in Wyoming communities, it ultimately did not move forward. Despite this setback, I will continue to fight to prevent further injuries and deaths at school crosswalks.
Summaries of a few key bills discussed by the House follow: HB0015 - County authority to dissolve museum boards clarifies that County Commissioners do not have the authority to dissolve archaeological, geological and historical museums under its existing authority. The testimony we heard for why this bill was necessary is when it comes to dissolving museum boards, consideration should be given to the assets museums hold. If the museum board was dissolved then there would be no one to work through how the assets would be distributed in that dissolvement. I voted to pass this bill. It was supported by the County Commissioners Association and this bill passed the House on 3rd Reading and on its way to the Senate.
HB0034 - School finance-mental health services provides for more mental health resources for students. This bill would fund a one-time grant to school districts available for two years and up to $120,000 per district for assistance for mental health resources in their schools. This could be the hiring or contracting necessary services. Mental health services are an ongoing and growing need in our community and this bill gives money to assist with this issue. It requires grantees to report back on what works and what doesn’t so we can make the best informed decisions we can moving forward. This bill passed the House on 3rd Reading and on its way to the Senate.