The fourth week of the 2020 Budget Session came to a close this week. Today, the Wyoming House of Representatives will finish debate on HB0001 also known as the supplemental budget bill. We are focused on determining how the Legislature should allocate a nearly $2 billion budget surplus. Much of this is a one-time windfall, which owes to improved revenues from oil and gas production, smart investments, and federal stimulus spending. I am focused on saving, investing and meeting the needs of Wyoming citizens. Balancing fiscal prudence with strategic investments is a challenging balance to strike-- but the work so far is leading us in that direction.

Highlights from HB0001 follow:

· By adjusting the reimbursement rate to our dentists who provide critical dental health services to 40,000 children and senior citizens in the state, House Republicans are ensuring that these children and senior citizens who qualify for Medicaid will continue to have access to critical dental care.

· Those citizens of our state who have developmental, intellectual disabilities or acquired brain injuries are only able to live in our communities because of the community provider network whose dedicated employees ensure for the protection, wellbeing and happiness of these people. These dedicated and critical services continued services even after significant cuts were made to their budgets in 2021. We restored these cuts and adjusted their reimbursement rates to ensure they can continue to provide these essential services well into the future.

· $5 million to fully fund the property tax refund program.

· Creation of an ombudsman position in the Department of Environmental Quality to enhance the ability and timeliness for industrial permitting processes.

· Funding to assist with retention and recruitment of state agency employees. Wyoming state agencies report significant challenges with recruitment and retention of employees due to current salary rates. Current provisions in the budget increase state employee compensation to bring employee salaries from 83 percent to 98 percent of 2022 market rates.

· Funding trust funds as a savings mechanism and utilizing the interest income to make our communities more livable, develop Wyoming’s workforce and to enhance the state’s wildlife.

The House will debate the budget bill a final time today, Friday, February 3, before it moves to

conference committee for reconciliation. Although the supplemental budget takes up a fair

amount of time and energy, during general sessions like this one, we consider hundreds of bills

aimed at improving the lives of Wyoming citizens.

Today, I had the privilege of presenting my bill HB0221 Domestic violence prosecution amendments to the House Labor Committee. The bill seeks to address the problem of domestic violence in our communities.

I would like to cover touch on a few key bills we discussed this week:

HB0103 passed the House on 3rd Reading. This bill changed the date voters must declare or change their party affiliation to May 15. This amendment would have allowed voters, specifically those unaffiliated with a major political party, to participate more freely in a primary. This amendment failed. The bill will soon be heard by the Senate Corporations Committee.

HB0124 passed the House on 3rd Reading. This bill solves an equity issue by bringing an excise tax to solar electrical generation just like it currently exists for wind. Two amendments were heard but failed. One would have added hydroelectrical generation and the second amendment would have changed the assessed tax from $1.00 a megawatt hour to a percentage assessed on the annual gross energy earnings. This bill has moved to the Senate.

HB180 - Brucellosis testing-notification requirements, specifies how to deal with a non-negative Brucellosis test in Wyoming. It specifically requires the establishment of a standard communication protocol to inform all livestock producers, veterinarians and brand inspectors in the county where a non‑negative brucellosis test has been confirmed in a cattle herd. The bill also requires the state veterinarian to provide testing information to the owner of an animal that has tested non‑negative for brucellosis no later than three days after laboratory confirmation. This bill passed second reading in the House.

HB0123 - Collection of antler or horns by residents and nonresidents. This bill allows residents to collect antlers and horns three days before nonresidents in areas of the State that have a designated season. This bill is in response to the growing influx of nonresidents collecting and selling antlers and horns and instead gives Wyoming residents a slight preference to the resource. This bill passed second reading in the House.

HB0103 - Political party affiliation declaration and changes. This bill would change when voters must declare or change their party affiliation. Currently, a voter has until 14 days before an election or on election day to change their party affiliation. In its original version, this bill would require a person to change their party affiliation prior to May 15th for the primary election and 14 days before the General election. On Tuesday, an amendment passed Committee of the Whole that moved the change party affiliation deadline to 45 days prior to the primary election. When the primary election system was put into place in 1911 a voter could change their party affiliation up to 10 days before the primary election. This bill will soon be heard by Senate Corporations.

HB0124 - Electricity generation-taxation. In Wyoming, there is an excise tax on the privilege of generating electricity from wind. This bill adds solar to the statute so that the State could also collect an excise tax on electrical generation from solar. This bill will soon be heard by the Senate.

I am grateful for the opportunity and privilege to represent you. Please contact me at bill.henderson@wyoleg.gov with any questions or concerns you might have about the legislation we are discussing during the 67th General Session of the Wyoming Legislature.